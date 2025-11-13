Fordham visits Iona after Akametu’s 22-point performance

Fordham Rams (2-1) at Iona Gaels (2-0) New Rochelle, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Iona plays Fordham…

Fordham Rams (2-1) at Iona Gaels (2-0)

New Rochelle, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona plays Fordham after Kosy Akametu scored 22 points in Iona’s 105-91 victory against the UMKC Roos.

Iona finished 7-7 at home a season ago while going 17-17 overall. The Gaels averaged 16.1 points off of turnovers, 12.6 second-chance points and 5.0 bench points last season.

Fordham went 12-21 overall a season ago while going 2-10 on the road. The Rams averaged 13.7 assists per game on 25.8 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

