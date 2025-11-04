Fordham starts season at home against NJIT

NJIT Highlanders at Fordham Rams New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -13.5; over/under is 146.5 BOTTOM…

NJIT Highlanders at Fordham Rams

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -13.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham hosts NJIT in the season opener.

Fordham went 12-21 overall last season while going 8-8 at home. The Rams allowed opponents to score 78.0 points per game and shoot 46.9% from the field last season.

NJIT went 6-25 overall with a 1-16 record on the road a season ago. The Highlanders averaged 65.3 points per game last season, 11.6 on free throws and 20.4 from 3-point range.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

