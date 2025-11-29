Fordham Rams and the Albany (NY) Great Danes square off in Laval, Quebec

Albany (NY) Great Danes (1-5) vs. Fordham Rams (5-2) Laval, Quebec; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -5.5;…

Albany (NY) Great Danes (1-5) vs. Fordham Rams (5-2)

Laval, Quebec; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -5.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) and Fordham play at Place Bell in Laval, Quebec.

The Rams have a 5-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Fordham averages 77.1 points and has outscored opponents by 15.2 points per game.

The Great Danes have a 1-5 record in non-conference games. Albany (NY) averages 14.5 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Fordham makes 45.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than Albany (NY) has allowed to its opponents (42.4%). Albany (NY) scores 8.3 more points per game (70.2) than Fordham allows (61.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Dejour Reaves is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Rams. Rikus Schulte is averaging 11.3 points and 9.1 rebounds while shooting 58.2%.

Amir Lindsey is averaging 17.3 points, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Great Danes. Zach Matulu is averaging 12.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

