Fordham hosts Wagner after Awoke’s 20-point performance

Wagner Seahawks (0-2) at Fordham Rams (1-1)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -9.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner visits Fordham after John Awoke scored 20 points in Wagner’s 68-61 loss to the Seton Hall Pirates.

Fordham went 12-21 overall last season while going 8-8 at home. The Rams averaged 74.3 points per game last season, 31.5 in the paint, 14.4 off of turnovers and 12.5 on fast breaks.

Wagner went 6-11 in NEC action and 6-10 on the road a season ago. The Seahawks averaged 12.6 assists per game on 22.1 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

