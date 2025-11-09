Fordham hosts Saint Peter’s after Black’s 30-point game

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (0-1) at Fordham Rams (1-1) New York; Monday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fordham faces Saint Peter’s…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (0-1) at Fordham Rams (1-1)

New York; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham faces Saint Peter’s after Alexis Black scored 30 points in Fordham’s 82-78 loss to the NJIT Highlanders.

Fordham went 15-15 overall last season while going 10-4 at home. The Rams averaged 11.6 assists per game on 22.1 made field goals last season.

Saint Peter’s finished 11-19 overall last season while going 4-13 on the road. The Peacocks averaged 53.2 points per game last season, 7.3 from the free-throw line and 21 from deep.

