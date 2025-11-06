Fordham hosts NJIT following Zuniga’s 24-point showing

NJIT Highlanders (1-0) at Fordham Rams (1-0) New York; Friday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: NJIT takes on Fordham after…

NJIT Highlanders (1-0) at Fordham Rams (1-0)

New York; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT takes on Fordham after Alejandra Zuniga scored 24 points in NJIT’s 64-51 win over the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

Fordham went 15-15 overall last season while going 10-4 at home. The Rams allowed opponents to score 61.1 points per game and shoot 38.9% from the field last season.

NJIT finished 8-9 in America East games and 4-12 on the road last season. The Highlanders averaged 14.5 points off of turnovers, 8.6 second-chance points and bench points last season.

