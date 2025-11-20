Fordham hosts LIU following Davis’ 21-point outing

Long Island Sharks (3-1) at Fordham Rams (3-2)
New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -3.5; over/under is 149
BOTTOM LINE: LIU visits Fordham after Malachi Davis scored 21 points in LIU’s 88-79 victory over the James Madison Dukes.
The Rams have gone 3-1 in home games. Fordham is the A-10 leader with 14.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Abass Bodija averaging 3.6.
LIU went 17-16 overall last season while going 7-9 on the road. The Sharks averaged 67.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 65.3 last season.
