Fordham hosts LIU following Davis’ 21-point outing

Long Island Sharks (3-1) at Fordham Rams (3-2) New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -3.5; over/under…

Long Island Sharks (3-1) at Fordham Rams (3-2)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -3.5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: LIU visits Fordham after Malachi Davis scored 21 points in LIU’s 88-79 victory over the James Madison Dukes.

The Rams have gone 3-1 in home games. Fordham is the A-10 leader with 14.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Abass Bodija averaging 3.6.

LIU went 17-16 overall last season while going 7-9 on the road. The Sharks averaged 67.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 65.3 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.