Fordham hosts LIU after Davis’ 21-point game

Long Island Sharks (3-1) at Fordham Rams (3-2)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LIU faces Fordham after Malachi Davis scored 21 points in LIU’s 88-79 victory over the James Madison Dukes.

The Rams are 3-1 in home games. Fordham scores 79.4 points while outscoring opponents by 17.8 points per game.

LIU went 7-9 on the road and 17-16 overall a season ago. The Sharks gave up 65.3 points per game while committing 19.1 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

