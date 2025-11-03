Live Radio
Fordham begins season at home against NJIT

The Associated Press

November 3, 2025, 4:42 AM

NJIT Highlanders at Fordham Rams

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham begins the season at home against NJIT.

Fordham went 12-21 overall with an 8-8 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Rams averaged 74.3 points per game last season, 14.5 on free throws and 24.6 from deep.

NJIT went 6-25 overall a season ago while going 1-16 on the road. The Highlanders averaged 65.3 points per game last season, 26.3 in the paint, 9.4 off of turnovers and 6.6 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

