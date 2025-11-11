Ford scores 22 as Temple downs La Salle 90-63

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Derrian Ford scored 22 points as Temple beat La Salle 90-63 on Tuesday. Ford added five rebounds…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Derrian Ford scored 22 points as Temple beat La Salle 90-63 on Tuesday.

Ford added five rebounds for the Owls (2-0). Aiden Tobiason scored 16 points and added six rebounds. Jordan Mason shot 5 of 7 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 14 points.

The Explorers (2-1) were led by Rob Dockery, who recorded 11 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Jerome Brewer Jr. added 10 points for La Salle. Eric Acker finished with nine points.

Temple took the lead for good with 13:31 remaining in the first half. The score was 42-29 at halftime, with Tobiason racking up 12 points. Temple pulled away with an 11-0 run in the second half to extend an 18-point lead to 29 points. They outscored La Salle by 14 points in the final half, as Ford led the way with a team-high 17 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

