Ford scores 21 as Temple downs Princeton 79-75 at ESPN Events International

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Derrian Ford scored 21 points as Temple beat Princeton 79-75 on Tuesday in the Adventure Bracket at the ESPN Events Invitational.

Ford shot 5 for 11 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line for the Owls (4-2). Aiden Tobiason scored 16 points while going 5 of 7 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 4 for 5 from the foul line. Jordan Mason shot 2 of 4 from the field and 7 for 10 from the line to finish with 11 points.

The Tigers (3-5) were led in scoring by Jackson Hicke, who finished with 22 points. Jack Stanton added 18 points and five assists for Princeton. CJ Happy also put up 11 points.

Ford scored 11 points in the first half and Temple went into the break trailing 36-32. Temple pulled off the victory after a 10-0 second-half run erased a five-point deficit and gave them the lead at 48-43 with 12:41 left in the game. Tobiason scored 13 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

