Ford leads Temple against Boston College after 22-point showing

Boston College Eagles (1-2) at Temple Owls (2-0)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple faces Boston College after Derrian Ford scored 22 points in Temple’s 90-63 win against the La Salle Explorers.

Temple went 17-15 overall a season ago while going 12-2 at home. The Owls allowed opponents to score 77.7 points per game and shoot 44.7% from the field last season.

Boston College finished 12-19 overall with a 0-10 record on the road a season ago. The Eagles averaged 11.0 points off of turnovers, 10.6 second-chance points and 19.9 bench points last season.

