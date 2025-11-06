Ford leads Murray State against Southern Indiana after 22-point game

Murray State Racers (1-0) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (1-0) Evansville, Indiana; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Murray State…

Murray State Racers (1-0) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (1-0)

Evansville, Indiana; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State takes on Southern Indiana after Haven Ford scored 22 points in Murray State’s 102-61 win over the Trevecca Nazarene Trojans.

Southern Indiana finished 14-3 at home last season while going 23-13 overall. The Screaming Eagles averaged 71.3 points per game last season, 34.0 in the paint, 17.9 off of turnovers and 8.4 on fast breaks.

Murray State went 25-8 overall last season while going 10-5 on the road. The Racers averaged 86.8 points per game last season, 16.3 on free throws and 30 from deep.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

