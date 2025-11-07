Ford leads Murray State against Southern Indiana after 22-point game

Murray State Racers (1-0) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (1-0) Evansville, Indiana; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Murray State…

Murray State Racers (1-0) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (1-0)

Evansville, Indiana; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State plays Southern Indiana after Haven Ford scored 22 points in Murray State’s 102-61 victory over the Trevecca Nazarene Trojans.

Southern Indiana finished 14-3 at home last season while going 23-13 overall. The Screaming Eagles averaged 17.9 points off of turnovers, 11.2 second-chance points and 0.6 bench points last season.

Murray State went 10-5 on the road and 25-8 overall a season ago. The Racers averaged 18.4 points off of turnovers, 11.0 second-chance points and 1.1 bench points last season.

