Ford, Johnson combine for 26 in second half to rally Arizona State to 83-76 win over Hawaii

HONOLULU (AP) — Bryce Ford scored 13 of his 20 points in the second half, Anthony Johnson had 13 of his 16 after the break and Arizona State pulled out an 83-76 win over Hawaii on Thursday night.

Mo Odum finished with 15 points and Massamba Diop 10 for the Sun Devils (3-1), who were just 24 of 37 from the foul line.

Isaac Johnson scored 23 points to lead the Rainbow Warriors (4-2), who had won four-straight at home. Aaron Hunkin-Claytor added a career-high 18 points and Gytis Nemeiksa had 11.

Isaac Finlinson made two free throws in the closing seconds of the first half to give the Rainbows a 35-34 lead. That overcame the only Arizona State lead of the first half, although there were a handful of ties and Hawaii never led by more than eight.

Hawaii worked the lead to seven early in the second half but Ford’s 3-pointer pulled Arizona State even at 47 four minutes in. Hawaii scored the next seven and twice got the lead to eight. Isaac Johnson’s 3-pointer made it 65-57 with 7:56 to play.

Anthony Johnson started ASU’s rally with a 3 and Ford followed with another as the Sun Devils scored 10 straight to take the lead and outscored the Rainbow Warriors 26-11 over the last seven-plus minutes.

Up next

Arizona State plays Texas on Monday in the Maui Invitational.

Hawaii Pacific plays at Hawaii on Monday.

