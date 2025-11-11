Floyd scores 20, Providence takes down Pennsylvania 106-81

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Corey Floyd Jr.’s 20 points helped Providence defeat Pennsylvania 106-81 on Tuesday night. Floyd shot 6…

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Corey Floyd Jr.’s 20 points helped Providence defeat Pennsylvania 106-81 on Tuesday night.

Floyd shot 6 for 9 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Friars (2-1). Ryan Mela added 18 points while shooting 8 for 10, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc while they also had 12 rebounds. Jason Edwards had 14 points and shot 3 of 9 from the field, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line.

Michael Zanoni finished with 30 points for the Quakers (1-2). TJ Power added 15 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals for Pennsylvania. Ethan Roberts finished with 15 points and four assists.

Providence took the lead with 12:49 left in the first half and did not trail again. Floyd led the Friars with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 48-36 at the break. Providence pulled away with a 7-0 run in the second half to extend a 16-point lead to 23 points and outscored Pennsylvania by 13 points in the final half, as Mela led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.