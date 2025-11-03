Florida tips off season at home against North Florida

North Florida Ospreys at Florida Gators Gainesville, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida starts the season at home…

North Florida Ospreys at Florida Gators

Gainesville, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida starts the season at home against North Florida.

Florida finished 19-18 overall last season while going 12-7 at home. The Gators averaged 7.2 steals, 3.8 blocks and 16.3 turnovers per game last season.

North Florida went 1-17 in ASUN play and 0-16 on the road last season. The Ospreys averaged 10.5 assists per game on 22.4 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

