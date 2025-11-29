Florida takes on Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-4) vs. Florida Gators (7-1) George Town, Cayman Islands; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia…

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-4) vs. Florida Gators (7-1)

George Town, Cayman Islands; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech and Florida meet at John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands.

The Gators are 7-1 in non-conference play. Florida scores 81.6 points and has outscored opponents by 24.6 points per game.

The Yellow Jackets are 3-4 in non-conference play. Georgia Tech has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Florida’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Georgia Tech allows. Georgia Tech averages 13.9 more points per game (70.9) than Florida gives up to opponents (57.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Liv McGill is shooting 45.1% and averaging 26.2 points for the Gators. Me’Arah O’Neal is averaging 16.6 points.

Talayah Walker is averaging 12.9 points and 1.9 steals for the Yellow Jackets. Catherine Alben is averaging 12.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.