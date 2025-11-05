Florida takes on Chattanooga after McGill’s 26-point outing

Chattanooga Mocs (1-0) at Florida Gators (1-0) Gainesville, Florida; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida hosts Chattanooga after Liv…

Chattanooga Mocs (1-0) at Florida Gators (1-0)

Gainesville, Florida; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida hosts Chattanooga after Liv McGill scored 26 points in Florida’s 96-62 win over the North Florida Ospreys.

Florida finished 19-18 overall a season ago while going 12-7 at home. The Gators averaged 74.6 points per game last season, 13.2 on free throws and 16.8 from 3-point range.

Chattanooga went 17-15 overall with a 5-8 record on the road a season ago. The Mocs averaged 61.1 points per game while shooting 41.5% from the field and 31.1% from 3-point distance last season.

