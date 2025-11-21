Florida State takes home win streak into matchup with Georgia Southern

Georgia Southern Eagles (3-2) at Florida State Seminoles (3-1) Tallahassee, Florida; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seminoles -16.5;…

Georgia Southern Eagles (3-2) at Florida State Seminoles (3-1)

Tallahassee, Florida; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seminoles -16.5; over/under is 175.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Seminoles take on Georgia Southern.

Florida State finished 17-15 overall with an 11-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Seminoles averaged 14.1 points off of turnovers, 11.3 second-chance points and 21.9 bench points last season.

The Eagles are 1-2 on the road. Georgia Southern is 1-0 in games decided by at least 10 points.

