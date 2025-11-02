Live Radio
Florida State starts season at home against Florida A&M

The Associated Press

November 2, 2025, 4:01 AM

Florida A&M Rattlers at Florida State Seminoles

Tallahassee, Florida; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State hosts Florida A&M in the season opener.

Florida State went 24-9 overall a season ago while going 13-3 at home. The Seminoles averaged 13.3 assists per game on 30.7 made field goals last season.

Florida A&M finished 3-13 on the road and 9-21 overall last season. The Rattlers averaged 65.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.7 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

