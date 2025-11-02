Florida State starts season at home against Florida A&M

Florida A&M Rattlers at Florida State Seminoles Tallahassee, Florida; Monday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida State hosts Florida A&M…

Florida A&M Rattlers at Florida State Seminoles

Tallahassee, Florida; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State hosts Florida A&M in the season opener.

Florida State went 24-9 overall a season ago while going 13-3 at home. The Seminoles averaged 13.3 assists per game on 30.7 made field goals last season.

Florida A&M finished 3-13 on the road and 9-21 overall last season. The Rattlers averaged 65.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.7 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

