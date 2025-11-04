Florida State Seminoles tip off season at home against the Alcorn State Braves

Alcorn State Braves at Florida State Seminoles Tallahassee, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seminoles -20.5; over/under is…

Alcorn State Braves at Florida State Seminoles

Tallahassee, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seminoles -20.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State begins the season at home against Alcorn State.

Florida State went 11-5 at home last season while going 17-15 overall. The Seminoles averaged 74.5 points per game last season, 33.9 in the paint, 14.1 off of turnovers and 10.6 on fast breaks.

Alcorn State finished 5-17 on the road and 11-21 overall a season ago. The Braves averaged 65.0 points per game while shooting 41.1% from the field and 31.8% from deep last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

