Florida State Seminoles and the Texas A&M Aggies play in Tampa, Florida

Texas A&M Aggies (5-2) vs. Florida State Seminoles (5-1)

Tampa, Florida; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M and Florida State play at Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida.

The Seminoles are 5-1 in non-conference play. Florida State is 5-1 against opponents over .500.

The Aggies are 5-2 in non-conference play. Texas A&M averages 21.4 assists per game to lead the SEC, paced by Rylan Griffen with 3.8.

Florida State averages 12.8 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 9.7 per game Texas A&M gives up. Texas A&M has shot at a 47.9% rate from the field this season, 8.1 percentage points greater than the 39.8% shooting opponents of Florida State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lajae Jones is scoring 15.7 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Seminoles. Robert McCray is averaging 15.2 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 44.3%.

Ruben Dominguez is shooting 49.2% and averaging 14.9 points for the Aggies. Marcus Hill is averaging 12.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

