Florida State Seminoles and the No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners play in Fort Myers, Florida

Oklahoma Sooners (6-1) vs. Florida State Seminoles (4-4) Fort Myers, Florida; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida State takes…

Oklahoma Sooners (6-1) vs. Florida State Seminoles (4-4)

Fort Myers, Florida; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State takes on No. 9 Oklahoma in Fort Myers, Florida.

The Seminoles have a 4-4 record against non-conference oppponents. Florida State averages 16.4 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Sooners are 6-1 in non-conference play. Oklahoma is third in the SEC with 14.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Raegan Beers averaging 3.7.

Florida State averages 79.4 points, 22.4 more per game than the 57.0 Oklahoma gives up. Oklahoma averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Florida State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sole Williams is scoring 17.7 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Seminoles. Pania Davis is averaging 11.4 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 45.5%.

Beers is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 10.3 rebounds for the Sooners. Aaliyah Chavez is averaging 16.4 points and 3.6 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.