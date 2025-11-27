Florida State Seminoles and the Missouri State Bears square off in Fort Myers, Florida

Missouri State Bears (5-1) vs. Florida State Seminoles (3-4) Fort Myers, Florida; Friday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida State…

Missouri State Bears (5-1) vs. Florida State Seminoles (3-4)

Fort Myers, Florida; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State takes on Missouri State in Fort Myers, Florida.

The Seminoles have a 3-4 record in non-conference games. Florida State ranks ninth in the ACC with 11.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Pania Davis averaging 2.6.

The Bears have a 5-1 record against non-conference oppponents. Missouri State is eighth in the CUSA scoring 66.3 points per game and is shooting 37.4%.

Florida State averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 4.9 more made shots than the 3.7 per game Missouri State gives up. Missouri State’s 37.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.0 percentage points lower than Florida State has given up to its opponents (41.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Sole Williams averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Seminoles, scoring 17.2 points while shooting 46.3% from beyond the arc. Davis is shooting 45.1% and averaging 12.0 points.

Kaemyn Bekemeier averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 17.0 points while shooting 30.4% from beyond the arc. Lainie Douglas is averaging 12.2 points and 5.2 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.