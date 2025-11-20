Florida State puts home win streak on the line against Georgia Southern

Georgia Southern Eagles (3-2) at Florida State Seminoles (3-1) Tallahassee, Florida; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida State hosts…

Georgia Southern Eagles (3-2) at Florida State Seminoles (3-1)

Tallahassee, Florida; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State hosts Georgia Southern trying to continue its three-game home winning streak.

Florida State finished 11-5 at home a season ago while going 17-15 overall. The Seminoles averaged 14.1 points off of turnovers, 11.3 second-chance points and 21.9 bench points last season.

The Eagles are 1-2 on the road. Georgia Southern ranks second in the Sun Belt shooting 37.8% from 3-point range.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

