Florida State pulls away early in the 2nd half to beat UT Martin 87-73

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Cam Miles scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half, Robert McCray V finished with 16 points, and Florida State beat UT Martin 87-73 on Tuesday night.

Florida State (3-1) opened the second half on a 16-2 run and led 59-42. UT Martin (3-1) later got within seven points twice, the last time at 74-67 with 4:52 remaining.

Miles was 7 of 10 from the floor and made three 3-pointers. McCray made 5 of 10 field goals and 4 of 8 from long range. Alex Steen scored 13 points and AJ Swinton and Lajae Jones each chipped in with 12 for Florida State. McCray had seven of the Seminoles’ 21 assists.

Florida State entered averaging 95 points a game while shooting nearly 46% from the field and 36% from the 3-point line. The Seminoles shot 43% (31 of 72) from the floor and 34% (12 of 35) from long range against UT Martin.

Andrija Bukumirovic scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the Skyhawks. Matas Deniusas added 11 points and Dragos Lungu had 10.

McCray scored 12 points on four 3s and Steen added nine points to help the Seminoles build a 43-40 halftime lead. Bukumirovic scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds in the first half for the Skyhawks.

The Seminoles are 12-1 against current teams of the Ohio Valley Conference.

