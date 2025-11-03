Florida State opens season at home against Alcorn State

Alcorn State Braves at Florida State Seminoles Tallahassee, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida State hosts Alcorn State…

Alcorn State Braves at Florida State Seminoles

Tallahassee, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State hosts Alcorn State for the season opener.

Florida State went 17-15 overall with an 11-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Seminoles averaged 13.0 assists per game on 26.1 made field goals last season.

Alcorn State finished 11-21 overall last season while going 5-17 on the road. The Braves averaged 65.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 72.1 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.