Florida State hosts Illinois after Wallace’s 22-point game

Illinois Fighting Illini (3-1) at Florida State Seminoles (3-3)

Tallahassee, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois plays Florida State after Berry Wallace scored 22 points in Illinois’ 84-64 victory over the Murray State Racers.

The Seminoles have gone 3-1 in home games. Florida State ranks eighth in the ACC with 11.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Pania Davis averaging 3.0.

Illinois finished 11-8 in Big Ten play and 6-5 on the road a season ago. The Fighting Illini averaged 14.7 points off of turnovers, 10.6 second-chance points and 7.2 bench points last season.

