Florida State hosts Florida A&M for season opener

Florida A&M Rattlers at Florida State Seminoles

Tallahassee, Florida; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State hosts Florida A&M in the season opener.

Florida State finished 24-9 overall with a 13-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Seminoles allowed opponents to score 71.7 points per game and shoot 41.4% from the field last season.

Florida A&M went 3-13 on the road and 9-21 overall last season. The Rattlers gave up 66.7 points per game while committing 19.9 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

