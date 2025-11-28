Florida State faces Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies (5-2) vs. Florida State Seminoles (5-1) Tampa, Florida; Friday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seminoles -1.5;…

Texas A&M Aggies (5-2) vs. Florida State Seminoles (5-1)

Tampa, Florida; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seminoles -1.5; over/under is 168.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M and Florida State square off in Tampa, Florida.

The Seminoles are 5-1 in non-conference play. Florida State is fifth in the ACC with 18.8 assists per game led by Robert McCray averaging 7.3.

The Aggies have a 5-2 record in non-conference games. Texas A&M ranks third in the SEC shooting 37.1% from 3-point range.

Florida State scores 93.2 points, 15.5 more per game than the 77.7 Texas A&M allows. Texas A&M averages 23.1 more points per game (93.4) than Florida State gives up to opponents (70.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Lajae Jones is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Seminoles, while averaging 15.7 points and 1.5 steals. McCray is shooting 44.3% and averaging 15.2 points.

Ruben Dominguez is averaging 14.9 points for the Aggies. Marcus Hill is averaging 12.3 points and 1.6 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.