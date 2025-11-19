Florida puts home win streak on the line against Florida State

Florida State Seminoles (3-2) at Florida Gators (4-1) Gainesville, Florida; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida hosts Florida State…

Florida State Seminoles (3-2) at Florida Gators (4-1)

Gainesville, Florida; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida hosts Florida State trying to prolong its four-game home winning streak.

The Gators are 4-0 on their home court. Florida is third in the SEC scoring 86.2 points while shooting 48.2% from the field.

The Seminoles are 0-1 on the road. Florida State averages 84.0 points and has outscored opponents by 14.0 points per game.

Florida averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 4.8 per game Florida State allows. Florida State scores 28.4 more points per game (84.0) than Florida allows to opponents (55.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Liv McGill is scoring 25.8 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Gators. Me’Arah O’Neal is averaging 16.0 points and 8.6 rebounds while shooting 47.3%.

Sole Williams is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Seminoles. Jasmine Shavers is averaging 13.8 points and 5.2 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

