Florida International visits Nebraska following Olayinka’s 25-point game

Florida International Panthers (1-0) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-0)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International takes on Nebraska after Larry Olayinka scored 25 points in Florida International’s 101-49 victory over the Florida National Conquistadors.

Nebraska finished 21-14 overall with a 10-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Cornhuskers averaged 76.0 points per game last season, 15.5 from the free-throw line and 22.5 from 3-point range.

Florida International went 4-16 in CUSA games and 1-13 on the road a season ago. The Panthers averaged 69.2 points per game last season, 14.4 from the free-throw line and 15.3 from beyond the arc.

