Florida Gulf Coast Eagles take on the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles for out-of-conference game

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (2-4) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (3-2)

Fort Myers, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -9.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts faces FGCU for a non-conference matchup.

The Eagles are 2-1 in home games. FGCU has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Golden Eagles have gone 0-2 away from home. Oral Roberts allows 79.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.0 points per game.

FGCU averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 8.0 per game Oral Roberts gives up. Oral Roberts’ 40.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.4 percentage points lower than FGCU has allowed to its opponents (46.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Rory Stewart is shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 9.2 points. J.R. Konieczny is shooting 42.9% and averaging 17.2 points.

Ty Harper is shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 15.3 points and 1.7 steals. Ofri Naveh is averaging 12.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.3 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

