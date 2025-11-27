Florida Gators square off against the Memphis Tigers

Memphis Tigers (4-3) vs. Florida Gators (6-1) George Town, Cayman Islands; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida takes on…

Memphis Tigers (4-3) vs. Florida Gators (6-1)

George Town, Cayman Islands; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida takes on Memphis at John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands.

The Gators are 6-1 in non-conference play. Florida is 5-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.4 turnovers per game.

The Tigers are 4-3 in non-conference play. Memphis ranks fifth in the AAC with 36.3 rebounds per game led by Paris Gaines averaging 5.7.

Florida’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 4.4 per game Memphis gives up. Memphis averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Florida allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liv McGill is scoring 26.0 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Gators. Me’Arah O’Neal is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers.

Chae Harris is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Tigers. Daejah Richmond is averaging 10.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

