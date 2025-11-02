Florida Gators open season at home against the North Florida Ospreys

North Florida Ospreys at Florida Gators Gainesville, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida starts the season at home…

North Florida Ospreys at Florida Gators

Gainesville, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida starts the season at home against North Florida.

Florida went 19-18 overall a season ago while going 12-7 at home. The Gators shot 45.0% from the field and 32.1% from 3-point range last season.

North Florida finished 5-26 overall with a 0-16 record on the road last season. The Ospreys averaged 62.0 points per game last season, 29.5 in the paint, 14.4 off of turnovers and 7.1 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

