Florida Atlantic Owls begin season at home against the Boston College Eagles

Boston College Eagles at Florida Atlantic Owls

Boca Raton, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -1.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic hosts Boston College for the season opener.

Florida Atlantic finished 18-16 overall with an 8-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Owls allowed opponents to score 75.6 points per game and shoot 43.3% from the field last season.

Boston College finished 4-16 in ACC action and 0-10 on the road last season. The Eagles averaged 70.4 points per game last season, 31.4 in the paint, 11.0 off of turnovers and 6.1 on fast breaks.

