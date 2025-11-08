Florida Atlantic Owls and the Charleston (SC) Cougars meet

Charleston (SC) Cougars (1-1) vs. Florida Atlantic Owls (1-0) Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -4.5;…

Charleston (SC) Cougars (1-1) vs. Florida Atlantic Owls (1-0)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -4.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic plays Charleston (SC) in Lynchburg, Virginia.

Florida Atlantic went 18-16 overall with a 7-7 record against non-conference opponents during the 2024-25 season. The Owls averaged 78.7 points per game last season, 35.6 in the paint, 14.1 off of turnovers and 11.8 on fast breaks.

Charleston (SC) finished 24-9 overall with an 11-3 record against non-conference opponents in the 2024-25 season. The Cougars gave up 73.8 points per game while committing 15.6 fouls last season.

