Florida Atlantic hosts Boston College in season opener

Boston College Eagles at Florida Atlantic Owls

Boca Raton, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -1.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic hosts Boston College in the season opener.

Florida Atlantic went 8-6 at home last season while going 18-16 overall. The Owls gave up 75.6 points per game while committing 17.5 fouls last season.

Boston College finished 12-19 overall with a 0-10 record on the road a season ago. The Eagles averaged 70.4 points per game while shooting 43.2% from the field and 34.4% from 3-point distance last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

