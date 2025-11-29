Florida A&M visits South Alabama after McCarthy’s 20-point performance

Florida A&M Rattlers (0-6) at South Alabama Jaguars (5-1) Mobile, Alabama; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M faces…

Florida A&M Rattlers (0-6) at South Alabama Jaguars (5-1)

Mobile, Alabama; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M faces South Alabama after Shaniyah McCarthy scored 20 points in Florida A&M’s 75-59 loss to the Mercer Bears.

The Jaguars are 4-1 on their home court. South Alabama is 4-0 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Rattlers are 0-5 on the road. Florida A&M allows 86.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 35.0 points per game.

South Alabama is shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 45.5% Florida A&M allows to opponents. Florida A&M’s 30.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.3 percentage points lower than South Alabama has allowed to its opponents (37.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniela Gonzalez is shooting 50.0% and averaging 12.0 points for the Jaguars. Amyah Sutton is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers.

McCarthy is averaging 9.8 points for the Rattlers. Cornelia Ellington is averaging 9.5 points and 3.5 assists.

