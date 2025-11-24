Florida A&M visits Mercer following Bennett’s 20-point performance

Florida A&M Rattlers (0-5) at Mercer Bears (3-3) Macon, Georgia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mercer faces Florida A&M…

Florida A&M Rattlers (0-5) at Mercer Bears (3-3)

Macon, Georgia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer faces Florida A&M after Ariana Bennett scored 20 points in Mercer’s 93-72 loss to the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Bears are 1-1 in home games. Mercer ranks fifth in the SoCon with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Stephanie Utomi averaging 2.3.

The Rattlers have gone 0-4 away from home. Florida A&M has a 0-4 record against teams above .500.

Mercer is shooting 39.1% from the field this season, 7.7 percentage points lower than the 46.8% Florida A&M allows to opponents. Florida A&M’s 29.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 14.7 percentage points lower than Mercer has given up to its opponents (44.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Micah O’Dell is shooting 40.3% and averaging 11.7 points for the Bears. Abby Holtman is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers.

Cornelia Ellington is scoring 10.2 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Rattlers. Shaniyah McCarthy is averaging 7.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

