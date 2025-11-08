Florida A&M Rattlers to host Kennesaw State Owls Saturday

Kennesaw State Owls (1-0) at Florida A&M Rattlers (0-1) Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -9.5;…

Kennesaw State Owls (1-0) at Florida A&M Rattlers (0-1)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -9.5; over/under is 167.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M hosts Kennesaw State.

Florida A&M finished 14-17 overall last season while going 9-3 at home. The Rattlers shot 44.0% from the field and 34.6% from 3-point range last season.

Kennesaw State went 5-8 on the road and 19-14 overall a season ago. The Owls averaged 76.5 points per game last season, 31.4 in the paint, 12.1 off of turnovers and 9.5 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

