Florida A&M Rattlers to face Howard Bison on the road

Florida A&M Rattlers (0-1) at Howard Bison (1-0) Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Howard plays Florida A&M. Howard…

Florida A&M Rattlers (0-1) at Howard Bison (1-0)

Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard plays Florida A&M.

Howard went 22-12 overall a season ago while going 10-4 at home. The Bison gave up 60.5 points per game while committing 16.9 fouls last season.

Florida A&M finished 9-21 overall last season while going 3-13 on the road. The Rattlers averaged 65.0 points per game while shooting 41.1% from the field and 31.9% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.