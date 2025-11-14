Florida A&M Rattlers take on the Samford Bulldogs on 3-game losing streak

Samford Bulldogs (1-2) at Florida A&M Rattlers (0-3) Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M looks to…

Samford Bulldogs (1-2) at Florida A&M Rattlers (0-3)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M looks to stop its three-game losing streak when the Rattlers play Samford.

Florida A&M finished 9-21 overall last season while going 6-7 at home. The Rattlers averaged 17.3 points off of turnovers, 11.5 second-chance points and 0.6 bench points last season.

Samford finished 12-19 overall with a 4-11 record on the road last season. The Bulldogs averaged 66.9 points per game last season, 13.1 from the free-throw line and 21.3 from beyond the arc.

