Florida A&M faces UCF on 3-game road skid

Florida A&M Rattlers (0-4) at UCF Knights (2-1)

Orlando, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M travels to UCF looking to break its three-game road skid.

UCF went 9-7 at home last season while going 12-18 overall. The Knights averaged 67.7 points per game last season, 33.3 in the paint, 16.0 off of turnovers and 11.8 on fast breaks.

Florida A&M went 3-13 on the road and 9-21 overall a season ago. The Rattlers averaged 9.2 steals, 3.5 blocks and 19.7 turnovers per game last season.

