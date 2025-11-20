Florida A&M faces UCF on 3-game road skid

Florida A&M Rattlers (0-4) at UCF Knights (2-1)
Orlando, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M travels to UCF looking to break its three-game road skid.
UCF went 9-7 at home last season while going 12-18 overall. The Knights averaged 67.7 points per game last season, 33.3 in the paint, 16.0 off of turnovers and 11.8 on fast breaks.
Florida A&M went 3-13 on the road and 9-21 overall a season ago. The Rattlers averaged 9.2 steals, 3.5 blocks and 19.7 turnovers per game last season.
