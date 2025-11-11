Fletcher puts up 18, High Point takes down Jacksonville 85-64

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Cam’Ron Fletcher had 18 points in High Point’s 85-64 win over Jacksonville on Tuesday. Fletcher…

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Cam’Ron Fletcher had 18 points in High Point’s 85-64 win over Jacksonville on Tuesday.

Fletcher also had nine rebounds for the Panthers (3-0). Terry Anderson added 17 points while shooting 7 of 11 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line, hauling in six rebounds. Chase Johnston had 12 points and shot 4 for 7 from beyond the arc.

The Dolphins (1-2) were led by Chris Arias, who recorded 13 points. Donovan Rivers added nine points and nine rebounds for Jacksonville, and Chris Lockett Jr. had nine points.

