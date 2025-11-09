Flau’jae Johnson scores 19 to lead No. 5 LSU over Georgia Southern in game scheduled as a homecoming

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Flau’jae Johnson and MiLaysia Fulwiley each scored 19 points to lead No. 5 LSU over Georgia…

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Flau’jae Johnson and MiLaysia Fulwiley each scored 19 points to lead No. 5 LSU over Georgia Southern 118-70 on Sunday in a homecoming game for Johnson.

The senior from Savannah, Georgia, also had six assists and four rebounds in the road game that was scheduled to give her a chance to play near home.

“It was beautiful,” Johnson said in a postgame interview with ESPN. “I’m so thankful for my city for coming out. I felt no pressure, all I felt was love all day.”

Fulwiley scored a quick nine points in the first quarter off the bench. ZaKiyah Johnson scored 17 points and Kate Koval had 12 points and 14 rebounds. Six LSU (3-0) players scored in double figures. The Tigers shot 52.9% from the floor and went 9 of 20 from 3-point range.

Kyla Bryant led Georgia Southern (1-2) with 18 points. McKenna Eddings had 13 points.

The Tigers used two second-quarter spurts to build their advantage, going on an 11-0 run early in the frame and a 10-0 run to end the first half. LSU’s 67 points before the break were the most in any half for the Tigers this season. LSU grabbed 31 offensive rebounds, leading to 34 second-chance points.

Up next

LSU will return home to face Charlotte on Wednesday night.

Georgia Southern will have more than a week off before a Nov. 18 game at Missouri State.

