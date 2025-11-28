Five score in double figures, No. 24 Cowgirls top Charlotte 74-65 in Cayman Islands Classic

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Achol Alkot led a balanced attack with 16 points and No. 24 Oklahoma State…

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Achol Alkot led a balanced attack with 16 points and No. 24 Oklahoma State held off Charlotte 74-65 in the Cayman Islands Classic on Friday.

The Cowgirls never trailed but never quite put the 49ers away. The biggest lead was 18 when Haleigh Timmer opened the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer and Lena Girardi followed with a layup. The 49ers got it back to 10 with more than five minutes to go, were within nine with three minutes left and seven when Zoe Best hit a 3 with a minute to play.

Girardi had 15 points off the bench for Oklahoma State (7-1). Amari Whiting added 13 and Micah Gray and Stailee Heard each had 10.

Best had 18 to lead Charlotte (4-4) with Tanajah Hayes and Princess Anderson each adding 16.

The Cowgirls hit four 3-pointers in the first quarter and raced to a 22-11 lead. From there they were just 3 of 17, finishing 7 of 26. They also had a 47-25 rebounding advantage for 20 second-chance points and a 42-18 difference on points in the paint.

Charlotte kept it close with 12 3s on 30 attempts, making 7 of 11 in the fourth quarter, while making 3 of 6 inside, but Oklahoma State made 5 of 6 from the foul line.

Up next

Oklahoma State faces Miami on Saturday in the two-game tournament.

Charlotte has George Washington in its second game. ___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.