Fitzpatrick scores 18 as New Haven takes down Delaware State 65-52

Jabri Fitzpatrick had 18 points in New Haven's 65-52 win over Delaware State on Saturday.

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Jabri Fitzpatrick had 18 points in New Haven’s 65-52 win over Delaware State on Saturday.

Fitzpatrick also added nine rebounds for the Chargers (2-3). Najimi George shot 4 for 7 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to add 16 points. Stefano Faloppa shot 4 for 8, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

The Hornets (0-4) were led by Ponce James, who recorded 13 points and three steals. Delaware State also got 11 points from Zion Bethea. Miles Webb also had 10 points.

Up next

Both teams play on Tuesday. New Haven visits Seton Hall and Delaware State hosts Cheyney (PA).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.