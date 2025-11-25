Fitzpatrick scores 14 as New Haven beats D-III Salve Regina 78-47

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Jabri Fitzpatrick’s 14 points helped New Haven defeat Division-III Salve Regina 78-47 on Tuesday. Fitzpatrick…

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Jabri Fitzpatrick’s 14 points helped New Haven defeat Division-III Salve Regina 78-47 on Tuesday.

Fitzpatrick added six rebounds for the Chargers (4-4). Stefano Faloppa scored 12 points, finishing 5 of 5 from the floor. Teshaun Steele shot 3 of 7 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 10 points.

The Seahawks were led by Sean Seymour, who recorded 18 points. Salve Regina also got 10 points from Pat Spenard. Jack Margoupis had eight points and six rebounds.

